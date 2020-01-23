Storm Gloria ravages Spanish coast
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Storm Gloria ravages Spanish coast

The Catalan coast and Balearic Islands were hit by wind, rain and floods.

Inland, towns in higher altitudes were overcome with heavy snow.

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power and at least 10 people were killed.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Jan 2020