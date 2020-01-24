Why is Italy swinging to the far right?
How Italy's far right is hoping to cause a political earthquake

Italy’s far right leader, Matteo Salvini, is hoping to cause a political shock by winning Sunday’s regional election in Emilia Romagna, a stronghold of the left since the Second World War. That could topple the government and sweep him to national power. So what is driving support for his populist far right League party?

Reporter: Mark Lowen; producer: Julian Miglierini; camera: Francesco Tosto; editor: Juan Dominguez

  • 24 Jan 2020
