'All my family died there'
Auschwitz survivor recalls his ordeal in the camp

Henri Kichka is one of the dwindling handful of men and women who survived Auschwitz.

He has been talking to the BBC, 75 years after the concentration camp in southern Poland was liberated.

  • 27 Jan 2020
