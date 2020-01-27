'All my family died there'

Media player
Video
Auschwitz survivor recalls his ordeal in the camp
Henri Kichka is one of the dwindling handful of men and women who survived Auschwitz.
He has been talking to the BBC, 75 years after the concentration camp in southern Poland was liberated.
Read more: 'I was 90% dead': Henri's story of surviving Auschwitz
