Turkey earthquake: Desperate search for survivors

At least 20 people have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey.

The 6.8 magnitude quake, centred on the town of Sivrice in Elazig province, caused buildings to collapse and sent residents rushing into the street.

  • 25 Jan 2020