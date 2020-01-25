Media player
Deadly quake hits Turkey
At least 20 people have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey.
The 6.8 magnitude quake, centred on the town of Sivrice in Elazig province, caused buildings to collapse and sent residents rushing into the street.
Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Syria, Lebanon and Iran.
25 Jan 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window