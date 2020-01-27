'Ghost town - there's no other way to describe it'

Video

The number of deaths as a result of coronavirus, which is spreading in a number of cities in China, is rising.

Several thousand people are thought to be infected and several cities are in lockdown to prevent it spreading.

There have also been cases in Australia, the US and in France as well as a number of other countries in South East Asia.

Ben Kavanagh, a teacher originally from County Kildare, has been living in the locked-down city of Wuhan.

He described the city as a "ghost town".