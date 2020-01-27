Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Auschwitz 75th anniversary ceremony
Events are being held to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.
-
27 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window