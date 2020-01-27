Holocaust survivor: Moment I arrived at Auschwitz

Video

Holocaust survivor Mindu Hornick recounts in great detail her and her family’s arrival at Auschwitz, after being taken there in cattle wagons.

She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "We heard this terrible clutter; the gates opened and the shock and disorientation that set in was unbelievable."

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 27 January 2019 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCIPlayer (UK only).