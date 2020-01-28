Nicholas Parsons: A look back at his career
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nicholas Parsons: A look back at the Radio 4 broadcaster's career

Broadcaster Nicholas Parsons has died at the age of 96 after a short illness, his agent has confirmed.

Parsons had hosted Radio 4's Just A Minute since its inception in 1967.

The BBC's media and arts correspondent, David Sillito, takes a look back at his career.

  • 28 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Paul Merton passes Just a Minute milestone