Cycling through Europe's deadliest air
Cities in parts of Europe have been suffering from some of the worst air quality in the world.

Winter smog has become a big issue in the Western Balkans.

Serbia is the country with the highest rate of pollution-related deaths in Europe, according to the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution.

Jasna Cizler is a cycling campaigner in the capital Belgrade, who believes two-wheeled transport holds the key to cleaner air.

Produced by Guy Delauney

  • 03 Feb 2020
