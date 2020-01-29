Gang bid to ambush armoured van on motorway fails
Criminals who attempted to ambush an armoured van on a motorway in Italy failed despite puncturing the vehicles tyres with nails and blocking the road with burning cars.

The suspects fled the scene near the city of Lodi, south-east of Milan, when a patrol vehicle arrived.

Nobody was injured in the incident on Tuesday evening.

