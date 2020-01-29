US-Israeli woman jailed in Russia pardoned
Naama Issachar: US-Israeli woman jailed in Russia over drugs pardoned

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pardoned a 26-year-old dual US-Israeli national who was arrested on charges of drug trafficking last year.

Naama Issachar was detained in Moscow after more than nine grams of marijuana were found in her luggage, and sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

  • 29 Jan 2020
