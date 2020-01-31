Von der Leyen: 'It's a very emotional day'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ursula von der Leyen: 'It's a very emotional day'

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, paid tribute to the UK's contribution to the European Union ahead of the country's departure.

Speaking to the BBC's Europe editor Katya Adler, von der Leyen said upcoming negotiations will be "fair" but each side will fight for their interests.

Read more: PM to hail 'dawn of a new era' as Brexit day arrives

  • 31 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Brexit: 43 months in 116 seconds