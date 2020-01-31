Media player
Russian stadium collapses
A demolition worker has been killed when a sports complex roof collapsed prematurely in the Russian city of St Petersburg, officials say.
Drone footage shows the man with a blow torch cutting through metal supports at the SKK Peterburgskiy when the massive structure disintegrates.
He is seen trying to scramble to the safety of a cage suspended from a crane.
The body of a 29-year-old man was found later in the rubble.
Filmed by a local news agency
31 Jan 2020
