British flag taken down in Brussels
Brexit: Flags taken down in Brussels

The Union Jack has been removed from a line of member state flags inside the European Council building in Brussels ahead of the UK's departure.

The flag of the European Union was also removed from the outside of the British headquarters to the EU on Friday.

  • 31 Jan 2020
