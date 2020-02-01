Brexit: Celebrations and commiserations
The UK has officially left the European Union.

It's been three and a half years since the country voted to leave in a referendum and as the clock struck 2300 GMT there were celebrations for some and commiserations for others.

Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, declared "the war is over" in a speech at London's Parliament Square.

