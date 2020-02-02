Media player
Irish PM: Advice to sit apart from EU colleagues is 'petty'
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has criticised advice reportedly given to British diplomats by the Foreign Office.
The Sunday Times has reported that a leaked telegram orders the UK's overseas representatives to sit apart from their EU counterparts.
Mr Varadkar told the BBC's Andrew Marr it was like being ''in primary school".
02 Feb 2020
