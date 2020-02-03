Dutch fishing crews worry over Brexit losses
About 80% of fish brought back to the Dutch port of IJmuiden comes from UK waters.

A trawler captain tells the BBC's Anna Holligan how much that access means to him.

Fishing rights are a big issue in the upcoming EU-UK trade talks.

