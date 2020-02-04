The abandoned Soviet-era resort refugees call home
Tskaltubo: Georgia's abandoned resort that refugees call home

Georgia plans to spend millions turning an abandoned Soviet-era spa town into a tourist attraction.

But Tskaltubo's decaying sanatoriums are also home to refugees from a past civil war, and their future is uncertain.

Reporter: Rayhan Demytrie

Filmed and edited by Matthew Goddard

  • 04 Feb 2020
