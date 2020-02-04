Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Irish election: RTÉ Prime Time Leaders' Debate
Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald take part in Irish public broadcaster RTÉ's Prime Time Leaders' Debate.
Hosted by Miriam O'Callaghan and David McCullagh.
This video is available in the UK only.
-
04 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window