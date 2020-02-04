Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald
Irish election: RTÉ Prime Time Leaders' Debate

Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald take part in Irish public broadcaster RTÉ's Prime Time Leaders' Debate.

Hosted by Miriam O'Callaghan and David McCullagh.

  • 04 Feb 2020