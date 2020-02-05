Rescuers try to reach victims of Turkey avalanches
Rescuers try to reach victims of Turkey avalanches

Hundreds of rescuers, including soldiers and residents from a nearby town, have been trying to reach survivors following two avalanches in the same location in Turkey.

Dozens of people were killed in the incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday in the eastern province of Van.

  • 05 Feb 2020
