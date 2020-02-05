Rescuers work to evacuate crashed plane in Turkey
A passenger plane has skidded off the runway at an airport in Turkey and broken into three pieces, injuring more than 20 people, officials say.

The Pegasus Airlines jet was reportedly carrying 171 passengers and six crew when it crashed at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport.

No one died in the incident, but rescuers have been working to free some people stuck on board.

