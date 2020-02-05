Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rescuers work to evacuate crashed plane in Turkey
A passenger plane has skidded off the runway at an airport in Turkey and broken into three pieces, injuring more than 20 people, officials say.
The Pegasus Airlines jet was reportedly carrying 171 passengers and six crew when it crashed at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport.
No one died in the incident, but rescuers have been working to free some people stuck on board.
-
05 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window