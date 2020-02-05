Boeing 737 skids off runway
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Turkey plane: Boeing 737 skids off the runway

One person has been killed and 150 injured as a jet broke into three parts while landing in Istanbul.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Feb 2020