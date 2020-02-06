Deadly crash on Italian high-speed rail line

Media player
Italy train crash: Deadly derailment at high speed
Emergency services have been investigating the site of Italy's first high-speed rail accident.
Two drivers were killed, and several passengers on the early-morning train were slightly injured.
The train was travelling between the northern cities of Milan and Bologna when it derailed near Lodi.
06 Feb 2020
