Deadly crash on Italian high-speed rail line
Italy train crash: Deadly derailment at high speed

Emergency services have been investigating the site of Italy's first high-speed rail accident.

Two drivers were killed, and several passengers on the early-morning train were slightly injured.

The train was travelling between the northern cities of Milan and Bologna when it derailed near Lodi.

  • 06 Feb 2020
