Pro-IRA song played from Sinn Féin van

Video

A pro-IRA song with the lyrics "ooh ah, up the Ra" has been played from a vehicle canvassing for Sinn Féin in the Irish general election.

The van was being used to canvass for Pauline Tully, who is standing in the Cavan/Monaghan constituency.

In a video, sent to the Nolan Show, the vehicle is seen parked in Kingscourt, County Cavan, on Thursday, playing Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones.

The BBC has contacted Sinn Féin for comment.