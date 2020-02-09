Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Live: RTÉ Irish general election results 2020
Live results and analysis of the 2020 Irish general election from Irish broadcaster RTÉ, presented by Miriam O'Callaghan, Bryan Dobson and David McCullagh.
This video is available in the UK only.
-
09 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window