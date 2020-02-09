Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I've heard the people speak' - Fianna Fáil leader
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin was asked if it was still his position that his party would not go into government with Sinn Féin, but he would not be drawn into a definite answer.
Counting is continuing and the first results are coming in, after an exit poll put the three main political parties - Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil - tied in first preference votes.
No one party is set for an overall majority, meaning some form of coalition government is likely.
Earlier victories have largely been claimed by Sinn Féin candidates.
-
09 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window