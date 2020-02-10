Day two election analysis - Chris Page

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Irish general election: Day two analysis - Chris Page
As day two of counting in the Republic of Ireland's general election is due to start later this morning, BBC News Ireland correspondent Chris Page give his analysis of the state of play.
Read more here: Irish general election: Second day of counting to get under way
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-51443549/irish-general-election-day-two-analysis-chris-pageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window