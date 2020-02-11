EU ready for 'all different trade models' with UK
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Von der Leyen: EU ready for 'all different trading models' with UK

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says whatever trade model the UK chooses has obligations as well as rights.

She told the European Parliament that the EU was offering a unique trade deal but it would require a level playing field.

  • 11 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Von der Leyen: 'It's a very emotional day'