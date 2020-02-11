EU ready for 'all different trade models' with UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Von der Leyen: EU ready for 'all different trading models' with UK
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says whatever trade model the UK chooses has obligations as well as rights.
She told the European Parliament that the EU was offering a unique trade deal but it would require a level playing field.
-
11 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-51458698/von-der-leyen-eu-ready-for-all-different-trading-models-with-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window