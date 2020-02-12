BBC journalist: My experience of coming out in Ireland
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

My experience of coming out in Ireland

For as long as BBC journalist Simon O'Leary can remember, he has always known he is gay.

But as a child the idea terrified him, and he experienced suicidal thoughts.

Now, he has returned to Dublin to reflect on growing up there.

Ireland has since seen the legalisation of same-sex marriage and has had its first openly gay leader. So what has changed for the LGBT community?

This film talks about suicidal thoughts and self-harm, which some people may find distressing. For information and support, visit the BBC's Action Line.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.

  • 12 Feb 2020