My experience of coming out in Ireland

Video

For as long as BBC journalist Simon O'Leary can remember, he has always known he is gay.

But as a child the idea terrified him, and he experienced suicidal thoughts.

Now, he has returned to Dublin to reflect on growing up there.

Ireland has since seen the legalisation of same-sex marriage and has had its first openly gay leader. So what has changed for the LGBT community?

This film talks about suicidal thoughts and self-harm, which some people may find distressing. For information and support, visit the BBC's Action Line.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.