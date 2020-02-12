'Mind-boggling waves' injure pro surfer

Media player
Surfing: Alex Botelho injured in 'very serious incident'
Professional Big Wave surfer Alex Botelho has been injured at the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge in Portugal.
Competitors faced what organisers had warned would be "mind-boggling waves".
Botelho, from Portugal, was rushed to hospital after the "very serious incident" but was later reported to be in a stable condition.
12 Feb 2020
