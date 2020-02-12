Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lauryn Goodman: 'I was told I could never conceive naturally'
Model and influencer Lauryn Goodman was told she would never be able to conceive naturally because of her endometriosis.
But at a routine kidney scan in November, she was told she was five-months pregnant.
She has since confirmed the father is England and Manchester City football player Kyle Walker.
Watch her describe the moment she found out she was pregnant.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
12 Feb 2020
