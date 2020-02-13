YouTuber hangs Putin portrait in Moscow lift
Video

Russian YouTuber Bashir Dokhov hangs Putin portrait in lift

Bashir Dokhov hung a portrait of Vladimir Putin in a Moscow lift to gauge public opinion on the Russian president.

The YouTuber also attached a camera to the apartment block lift to film the reaction of residents.

He spoke to BBC Russian about why he did it.

