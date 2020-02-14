Soldier uses tanks in unusual marriage proposal
Video

Military tanks form heart shape for Russian soldier's proposal

A Russian soldier has enlisted the help of the military for an unusual marriage proposal.

In footage published by the Defence Ministry, 16 tanks surround the couple in a heart formation as the lieutenant pops the question.

