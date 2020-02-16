Russia's endurance race on an icy lake
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Racing on a frozen lake as ice cracks below

Over three days, competitors from around the world race 205km on Lake Baikal, in Siberia, Russia.

Using bicycles, skates and kicksleds, the racers battle winds, frost and -15°C temperatures, but are treated to breathtaking views.

  • 16 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Doggy dramas and toilet trouble during extreme race