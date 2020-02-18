Living under house arrest in Putin's Russia

Video

Russian activist Anastasia Shevchenko is facing six years in prison for her opposition political activism.

Anastasia has been under strict house arrest awaiting trial for over a year – banned from communicating with anyone other than officials and her relatives.

Those conditions have just been eased slightly, allowing her to talk about her case to the BBC for the first time.

She’s accused of links to a pro-democracy group Open Russia UK, which has been banned in Russia as ‘undesirable’ and a "threat to state security".

BBC Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford went to meet Anastasia.