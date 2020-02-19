'Several dead' after Germany mass shooting
Video

Several people are dead following two shootings in the western German city of Hanau, local media report.

Eight people were killed and five others injured after an unknown attacker opened fire on a shisha bar in the city, according to the reports.

There are also reports of a second shooting at another shisha bar, in Hanau's Kesselstadt neighbourhood.

