Phone footage shows aftermath of Germany shooting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hanau: Phone footage shows aftermath of Germany shooting

Several people are dead following two shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau.

At least five people were injured after gunmen opened fire at about 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT), police told the BBC.

Kevin Elsaesser filmed the aftermath on his phone.

Eight dead after two shootings in Hanau, Germany

  • 20 Feb 2020
Go to next video: 'Several dead' after Germany mass shooting