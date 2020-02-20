Media player
Hanau: Phone footage shows aftermath of Germany shooting
Several people are dead following two shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau.
At least five people were injured after gunmen opened fire at about 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT), police told the BBC.
Kevin Elsaesser filmed the aftermath on his phone.
20 Feb 2020
