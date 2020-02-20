'Racism is poison' - Merkel condemns gun attack
Chancellor Angela Merkel said there were multiple clues that a gunman in the German city of Hanau had acted out of racism and right-wing extremism.

She also added that authorities would do everything possible to clarify the background to the attack.

At least nine people were killed in the shooting which federal prosecutors are treating as an act of terrorism.

