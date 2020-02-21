Media player
Germany shooting: Vigils held for victims
Vigils have been held across Germany to remember the victims of a gun attack in Hanau.
The suspect shot dead nine people at two shisha bars on Wednesday evening. He and his mother were later found dead in his flat.
