Germany shooting: Vigils held for victims
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Germany shooting: Vigils held for victims

Vigils have been held across Germany to remember the victims of a gun attack in Hanau.

The suspect shot dead nine people at two shisha bars on Wednesday evening. He and his mother were later found dead in his flat.

Read more: What we know about the Hanau attack

  • 21 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Germany shooting victim describes attack