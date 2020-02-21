Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hanau: Father's tribute to killed daughter
Filip Goman's daughter Mercedes Kierpacz was one of the victims of the Hanau shootings.
The 35-year-old mother of two had come out that night to buy a pizza and a drink from a nearby kiosk when she was shot dead.
Nine people were killed in shisha bars in the Germany town of Hanau on Wednesday.
-
21 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window