Josipa Lisac's controversial national anthem

A singer is facing a lawsuit for her alternative rendition of Croatia's national anthem.

Josipa Lisac gave the performance at the inauguration of Zoran Milanovic, Croatia's new president.

But a Croatian lawyer, who filed the claim, said she sang it in a way that deliberately mocked the anthem.

Ms Lisac's record label and musicians' union said the claim showed a "complete disregard for artistic freedom".

Under Croatian law, disrespecting the national anthem can result in a one-year prison sentence.