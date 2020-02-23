Rescues begin after earthquake in Turkey and Iran
Authorities have begun rescue efforts after an earthquake killed at least nine people in eastern Turkey.

At least 37 people were also injured after by collapsing buildings, according to local officials.

The magnitude-5.7 quake quake centered on the Iranian border village of Habash-e Olya.

Iran has not reported any deaths, but says at least 75 people were injured around the country's West Azerbaijan province.

