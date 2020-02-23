Rescues begin after earthquake in Turkey and Iran

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rescues begin after deadly earthquake hits Turkey and Iran
Authorities have begun rescue efforts after an earthquake killed at least nine people in eastern Turkey.
At least 37 people were also injured after by collapsing buildings, according to local officials.
The magnitude-5.7 quake quake centered on the Iranian border village of Habash-e Olya.
Iran has not reported any deaths, but says at least 75 people were injured around the country's West Azerbaijan province.
-
23 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-51606382/rescues-begin-after-deadly-earthquake-hits-turkey-and-iranRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window