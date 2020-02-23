Sandstorm cancels Canary Island flights

Media player
Canary Island sandstorm: Flights cancelled due to Saharan sand
Strong winds carrying sand from the Sahara have affected airports in the Canary Islands.
Poor visibility led to AENA, Spain's airport operator, cancelling, suspending or diverting flights.
The country's national weather service has warned that winds of up to 120km/h (75mph) could hit the Canaries until Monday.
The winds have also affected ferry services, and hampered efforts to fight a wildfire in Tasarte, Gran Canaria.
