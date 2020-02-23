Italy imposes coronavirus lockdown after outbreak
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Italy imposes lockdown to tackle new outbreak

Italian officials have introduced measures to control what is now the worst outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe.

There are strict quarantine restrictions in two northern "hotspot" regions close to Milan and Venice, in the Lombardy and Veneto regions.

Read more: Venice Carnival closes as Italy imposes lockdown

  • 23 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Concern in Daegu as coronavirus cases rise