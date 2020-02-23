Italy imposes coronavirus lockdown after outbreak

Media player
Coronavirus: Italy imposes lockdown to tackle new outbreak
Italian officials have introduced measures to control what is now the worst outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe.
There are strict quarantine restrictions in two northern "hotspot" regions close to Milan and Venice, in the Lombardy and Veneto regions.
23 Feb 2020
