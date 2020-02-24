On the edge of Italy's coronavirus lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: On the edge of Italy's lockdown area

Italian police have cordoned off the town of Codogno, centre of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Italy has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after China and South Korea.

The BBC's Mark Lowen reports from the ground.

  • 24 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Italy introduces lockdown to tackle coronavirus