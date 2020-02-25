'The doors are locked and there's a police cordon'

Media player
Coronavirus hotel lockdown: 'There was a note under the door'
John Turton, from Hale in Greater Manchester, tells the BBC how he heard of a lockdown over coronavirus in his hotel in Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands.
He says people can walk around the hotel but they cannot leave the area.
25 Feb 2020
