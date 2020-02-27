Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Venice streets empty amid coronavirus outbreak
Streets, restaurants and tourist attractions in Venice are unusually quiet as Italy grapples with the coronavirus.
At least 400 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Italy, while several other European countries have announced new infections traced to the country.
27 Feb 2020
