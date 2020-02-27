Media player
Coronavirus Tenerife hotel quarantine: 'We don't believe it's safe'
A mother-of-two who is among more than 160 Britons quarantined in a coronavirus-hit hotel in Tenerife says she and her family feel "very unsafe" and have not left their rooms.
Lara Pennington is staying at the locked-down H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel with her two young children and elderly parents-in-law.
She says she will not put them "at risk" by having them leave their rooms as she believes quarantine rules are not being enforced or followed by guests.
27 Feb 2020
