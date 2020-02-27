Hotel quarantine: 'We don't believe it's safe'

Video

A mother-of-two who is among more than 160 Britons quarantined in a coronavirus-hit hotel in Tenerife says she and her family feel "very unsafe" and have not left their rooms.

Lara Pennington is staying at the locked-down H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel with her two young children and elderly parents-in-law.

She says she will not put them "at risk" by having them leave their rooms as she believes quarantine rules are not being enforced or followed by guests.