Why I love living in an old railway station

Latvia railway: Why I love living in an old train station
Milda Romanova, 88, lives in an old railway station in the town of Auce, in Southern Latvia.
She has worked on the railway since she was a little girl and loves everything to do with trains.
Even though the station has been out of use since 1995, the former station attendant doesn’t want to leave.
She has bought a part of the station building and is determined to stay.
Milda showed BBC Russian reporter Alexey Gusev around Auce station, where time stands still.
29 Feb 2020
